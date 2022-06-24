Chuck Todd Says Roe Being Overturned Proves 2016 Election Was ‘Most Consequential Election In More Than 100 Years’

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd said on Friday that the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion decisions Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey proved that the 2016 election was the “most consequential election in more than 100 years.”

Todd lamented about “the trust in the court and the erosion of that and making it be viewed as an extraordinarily partisan institution.”

“We already have that in the House and the Senate and I think now particularly what happened this week, particularly how Donald Trump appointed the Supreme Court, how he went about it, particularly in the whole Scalia thing with McConnell and all that,” he continued, referring to then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not filling the Supreme Court vacancy in 2016 when Justice Antonin Scalia died. Trump, having won that year’s election, picked Neil Gorsuch to succeed Scalia. Gorsuch was in the majority in Friday’s ruling.

Todd echoed the sentiments of those who are against Friday’s decision.

“There really is a lot of people who believe this is a rigged court. This court’s makeup isn’t ‘fair and square.’ It really isn’t representative of where the country is and even was. And I think that is only going to add to cynicism. It’s only going to add to that.”

Todd remarked that the ruling is in part due to Trump’s election as president.

“I don’t think we can fully ever appreciate the 2016 presidential election is going to turn out to be perhaps the most consequential election in more than a 100 years. The fallout from that election, right, particularly you look at courts,” he said. “We can go through a whole thing… But just think about what has changed in America, in culture and society, due to the results of the 2016 election.”

Watch above, via NBC.

