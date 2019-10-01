On MSNBC earlier tonight, Chuck Todd called out Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade for a question he posed about the Trump Ukraine call.

Todd looked at defenses of the call from Fox News and hosts like Rush Limbaugh, including Kilmeade asking, “If you’re going to prove that the president is using leverage to get a Ukrainian leader to do what he wants to do to help himself politically, why would it go so [far] down in the conversation before he brought up the name Biden?”

In speaking with Charlie Sykes, Todd was bewildered by this take:

“What’s interesting here is watching sort of absurd ideas, something that does not meet the smell test, get said as if it’s so logical. The first one was Kilmeade, where he says, ‘Well, if he was trying to do leverage, why would he wait so long if he brought up Biden?’ And I’m thinking actually, that’s called any time you deal with somebody and you’re trying to ask a favor that you know is kind of difficult, you don’t lead with it. You sugarcoat it for a while and then you get — I mean, it’s amazing to me, that’s just one example here.”

Sykes agreed that they’re engaging in “weaponized BS” to help the president’s narrative.

Towards the end of the segment, Todd took a moment to call out Sebastian Gorka traveling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a member of the press, remarking, “Anybody can call themselves a member of the press. I get that. But that in itself seems like you’re bringing a conspiracy theorist onboard a plane with you.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

