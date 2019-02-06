Chuck Todd Sums It Up: ‘There’s Too Many Dumpster Fires’

So today has been a little crazy.

When Nicolle Wallace handed off to Chuck Todd on MSNBC today, he started by saying, “We’re out of dumpster fire emojis. It seems like we need more.”

“There’s too many dumpster fires to keep track of,” he added.

“Let’s just be honest. It’s been one hell of a day,” he told viewers. “Three months from now, we’re going to look back on this day and probably say to ourselves, ‘We might be leading with the wrong story, but we don’t know which one is going to blow up and be huge.’ All we know is we’re tracking multiple huge stories tonight.”

He proceeded to recap everything from President Donald Trump‘s warning about investigations to the, well, scandal clusterfuck happening in Virginia right now to Elizabeth Warren‘s latest apology for IDing herself as an “American Indian” on her Texas bar registration.

