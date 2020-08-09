Chuck Todd opened Meet the Press Sunday telling viewers, “It’s easy, even dangerous, to become numb to the scope of the coronavirus tragedy that’s all around us.”

He brought up the U.S. reaching a total of 5 million cases and over 160,000 deaths, noting one model projecting the death toll could double by the first of December.

“That’s about 40 percent more than the number of Americans killed in World War I. It’s nearly triple the number killed from Vietnam,” Todd said. “And if that University of Washington figure is correct, by December we will have passed the number of U.S. battle deaths from World War II.”

He went on to slam President Donald Trump for continuing to say things like “it’ll go away” and “it is what it is.”

“Yes, it is what it is,” Todd said. “And what it is is a once-in-a-century health crisis made worse by partisan politics, testing mistakes, evolving advice, a public too quick to ignore safety guidelines, and a president who has chosen to deny, dismiss and distract for far too long.”

Todd also added that Washington “seems more paralyzed than usual” on the covid relief negotiations, leading to the president “attempt[ing] to sidestep Congress.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

