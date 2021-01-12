MSNBC’s Chuck Todd opened Meet the Press Daily by telling viewers that he would not air President Donald Trump’s first televised comments since his supporters stormed the Capitol.

The show opened on Tuesday with Todd informing viewers that Trump spoke to reporters earlier in the day, his first time doing so since he the mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. last week.

“We, of course, are not going to play his comments due to concerns that he will be used as a rallying cry for bad acts to support him in his name,” Todd said. “But the president, as you’d expect, was defiant and some might wonder if he was a bit deranged.”

Todd proceeded to deliver a breakdown of Trump’s comments before the press. He especially honed in on the president lashing out at the new push for his impeachment, plus his refusal to accept responsibility for ginning up the mob that broke into the Capitol.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

