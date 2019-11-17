NBC’s Chuck Todd called out Donald Trump for acting like an “authoritarian” with his attacks on the witnesses who’ve testified before the House impeachment inquiry on the Ukraine scandal.

Todd’s comments came as he held a panel discussion on Meet The Press and asked Jeff Mason if Trump’s most recent Twitter activity gives away his fear of impeachment.

“If you watch his stream-of-consciousness Twitter feed,” Mason answered, “you can tell that he’s rattled. That exposed itself, really, with his tweet about the former ambassador in the mild of the testimony on Friday.”

Mason was referring to how Trump raged at former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch last week as she delivered her testimony about how Rudy Giuliani and the president’s other allies ran a smear campaign against her. Yovanovitch called the attacks by Trump “intimidating,” and some political observers have said that the president’s swipes made matters worse for himself.

As Todd moved ahead with the panel, he turned to Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan and remarked that the impeachment inquiry has “consumed” Trump.

“What he did at the hearing was what authoritarian people do,” Todd said. “That was just a rough moment.”

Noonan agreed, saying it was “very embarrassing and discomforting for his Republican defenders in the House and on that panel.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]