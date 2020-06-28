Chuck Todd opened Sunday’s Meet the Press talking about the severity of the crisis the U.S. is facing on coronavirus and how it may impact President Donald Trump’s chances in November.

Todd recalled all the “this is it” moments people believed would finally tank Trump with voters once and for all, from Charlottesville to impeachment.

Up until now, he said, “nothing seemed to move Mr. Trump’s approval ratings one way or the other.”

But now the president is facing a crisis that, as Todd put it, “he’s been unable to tweet, bluster, or bluff his way out of.”

Todd referenced the pandemic in particular and the president’s handling of the public health crisis:

“Through it all, President Trump has been in denial, and the United States has become the object of avoidance, ridicule, and even pity around the world. At home, Covid has given Republicans a permission slip to criticize or ignore the president, and provided space for former administration officials who like John Bolton… to criticize a president of their own party. Ultimately, the number of cases goes up, Mr. Trump’s political standing goes down, making him now the most dangerous incumbent since George H.W. Bush lost in 1992.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]