Chuck Todd Turns to the ‘Trump Alternate Reality Camera’ to Call Out President’s Latest Wall Comments

Chuck Todd opened today’s MTP Daily by calling out President Donald Trump‘s alternate reality on the border wall fight.

“Talking the president seriously has become an exercise in absurdity,” Todd said. “Let me explain at our Trump alternate reality camera.”

He went through Trump’s claims about wall construction, the funding, and that there are many Democrats who actually support the wall.

“It is absurd to say that Congress has already appropriated all of the money the president needs to build the wall he wants to build,” Todd said. “There is no new wall, none. In part because there’s no new money, none.”

Todd closed out by saying that while people may ask why they even cover his comments in the first place, “we’re in the job of exposing what powerful leaders say and do.”

