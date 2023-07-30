Chuck Todd Warns GOP Will Face Rude Awakening on Trump 2024: ‘May Be Too Late’ When They Realize His Legal Peril

Despite the growing legal troubles surrounding Donald Trump, Chuck Todd predicted that the Republican Party will continue standing behind the former president, only to face an uphill battle for his chances of actually winning the 2024 election.

The Meet The Press moderator joined Willie Geist on Sunday, where he was asked if he detects any change in the GOP’s current dynamic of consolidating around Trump. Todd said he didn’t see any such change, and he outlined the timeline of Trump’s upcoming legal proceedings while the the 2024 race to the White House continues to unfold.

“That’s what we know for now, and this is before any new indictments that could come from Jack Smith or from what’s going on in Atlanta,” Todd said. “That’s the moment, I think, that all of a sudden Republicans are going to ask themselves ‘What are we doing?’ But I don’t think it’s going to happen before it starts to play itself out.”

Todd called it “astonishing” that he has spoken to so many people who have yet to fully comprehend the implications of Trump’s troubles. As such, he predicted the Republican Party will eventually come to worry about Trump’s viability as a candidate, but only once it’s too late to change course on his nomination.

“I think that when it becomes clear that the public is uncomfortable with this, it may be too late, and he may already have the nomination,” Todd said.

Todd’s comments follow the three additional charges that Special Counsel Jack Smith filed against Trump over his mishandling of classified documents. The counts include one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations that Trump and co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira attempted to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance video footage.

Watch above via NBC.

