Cindy McCain appeared on MSNBC Sunday pushing for Joe Biden and blasting President Donald Trump over his leadership, particularly on the covid pandemic.

McCain endorsed Biden a few weeks ago, and told Jonathan Capehart, “I am a Republican as you said and I’m going to remain a Republican. But this is way far more than party politics now. We have a president that is simply not listening to experts, he’s putting people’s lives in danger. He’s belittled our troops by calling them losers and suckers. He’s the kind of man that doesn’t have any empathy, any kind of character, any kind of integrity, or any kind of values.”

“I think Americans deserve better,” she said.

After talking about the attacks on her family and her late husband John from the president, McCain talked about the “kind of person” Trump is, invoking the pro-Trump vehicles that recently swarmed a Biden bus in Texas.

“We’ve gone way beyond what we normally have done… That’s outrageous. It’s time that we bring back the kind of civility that we deserve in the United States Senate, in the White House, and within our government,” she added.

Given how there are some Republicans who aren’t fond of the president, but can’t bring themselves to vote for Biden, Capehart asked McCain what her message would be to them.

McCain said that America needs “a president that is a president for all people” and emphasized how Biden would “have a plan for covid” and would “listen to the scientists, the real experts on this, which is not happening right now.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

