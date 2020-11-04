MSNBC analyst and former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill claimed she’s glad that President Donald Trump “has the Supreme Court” at the moment because if he tries to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election, “he’ll get rebuked by his court and that will help us move forward.”

On Morning Joe, Wednesday, McCaskill said in response to the current election results, “I don’t feel bad, but I am shaking my head that it’s this close.”

“I never thought I would say this, I’m actually glad at this moment that Trump has the Supreme Court,” she declared, explaining, “It is clearly a Republican court right now, conservative court, and if in fact, institutions hold and if Trump tries to run this up under some bogus legal claim that somehow we shouldn’t count votes, I’m confident that he’ll get rebuked by his court and that will help us move forward.”

“It’s still going to be tough,” she continued. “We’re a very divided nation right now, and Mitch McConnell is probably going to be in charge of the Senate.”

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski responded, “I think that’s a great point… The Supreme Court that appears to be his court, they’re going to have to work within the realm of the law, and if they rebuke President Trump and his efforts, it will be a lot more, let’s say, credible to Trump’s supporters and to the division that is in America than had it been a court that perhaps had members that Trump did not pick.”

