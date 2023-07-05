Claire McCaskill Skewers ‘Embarrassing Sycophant’ Lindsey Graham Over Trump Rally Booing: ‘Beyond Sad and Depressing’

Claire McCaskill implored Senator Lindsey Graham to stop letting himself be treated as “a piece of dirt” by former president Donald Trump, after the South Carolina Republican was humiliated at a weekend MAGA rally.

Graham rallied with Trump on Saturday when the ex-president had a 2024 MAGA event in Pickens, South Carolina. The senator was repeatedly booed and insulted throughout the rally, and those jeers were mixed with laughter when Trump took the stage later on and made several remarks at Graham’s expense.

Willie Geist spoke to McCaskill about this on Wednesday, saying “it’s almost hard to watch at this point. A man who just subjects himself again and again and again to this humiliation and to defend Donald Trump, and that’s what he gets in return.”

“I don’t think humiliation is a strong enough word,” McCaskill said. The former Missouri senator emphasized that Graham was getting booed by his own home-state Republicans, and Trump only made it worse for him.

“He treated him like he was a piece of dirt under his shoe,” she said. She then spoke directly to Graham:

Lindsey, it’s not working. You cannot put aside your convictions and your character to support this man. It will not work…So, Lindsey, find yourself in this moment. Use this as a teaching moment. You need to be Lindsey, not some embarrassing sycophant that has attached yourself like a leech to the side of this man, I would say to the backside of this man. It is just beyond sad and depressing and if it wasn’t Lindsey’s own fault — it’s his fault. So I can’t feel sorry for him. But he doesn’t appear ready or willing or capable of correcting this problem.

Watch above via MSNBC.

