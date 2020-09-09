Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill pulled no punches in lambasting President Donald Trump for lying to the country about the deadly risk from the coronavirus pandemic as well his “ultimate stupidity” for admitting it on tape to Bob Woodward.

On MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, McCaskill weighed in on the blockbuster revelations about Trump playing down the threat of Covid-19 found in Woodward’s upcoming behind-the-scenes book, excerpts of which were released on Wednesday. The previewed bombshells from the book unleashed a firestorm of outrage and charges of unconscionable neglect aimed at the president.

Calling out White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s tortured, misleading defense of Trump’s on-the-record comments, host Nicolle Wallace asked the former Missouri senator for her reaction to the explosive reports.

“I am so tired of that sacred podium with that seal on it being used to lie to the American people,” McCaskill said, doing a slow burn of fury. “And so many times this president and his minions have used that podium to lie to the American people and to kill them. To kill them. He has killed people with his lies.”

“For him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn’t want to panic anyone. Nicole, he’s running a campaign based on fear and panic,” McCaskill added, ratcheting up her anger. “All he campaigns on is that the suburbs have to be scared to death of Black people moving in. Or that they have to be scared to death of riots in the city that there’s carnage on the streets. He is all about fear in his campaign. The only reason he lied to the American people is he wanted to protect the stock market and his re-election. He could have cared less that he was killing people in this country. Because he doesn’t mind panicking people he doesn’t mind striking fear in their hearts he does it every day in his campaign. So this is just, enough is enough, I don’t know what these people out there that are holding on to this guy see. All I see is a wacko who is clearly people in America!”

Minutes later, McCaskill torched Trump again, this time for being so incredibly naive as to think that giving Bob Woodward, renown for writing digging up White House chaos and incompetence in his books, 18 separate interviews during an election year would somehow be a smart political move.

“Let’s dwell on this for a second. He’s obviously never read a Woodward book,” McCaskill said. “He doesn’t understand what Woodward books are and so, is, that’s strike one. Strike two, is he sits for 18 interviews. Okay, who in their right mind who’s running for office in a year within an election year, sits for 18 interviews with a journalist? This is not a smart thing to do.”

“This is beyond folly,” McCaskill went on, mocking Trump. “This is ultimate stupidity. He is so stupid and he knows — he did the last interview, like, a month ago?! He did the last interview a month ago, so when is the book coming out? The book is coming out within two months of his election with tapes. 18 hours of tapes! Hours and hours of tapes! So this president is the stupidest president that has ever held the office. Forget about for a minute, for all of his followers, forget about the integrity issue, the character issue. This guy’s too dumb to lead the country because this was really, really stupid.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

