CNBC anchor Becky Quick slammed her child’s school calling for students to mask up in between bites of food and called it the “dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

During an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, Quick said:

So then you get to today being the first day back to school, and a lot of anxious parents trying to figure out what this is going to mean when we have seen the cases skyrocket at least around us. Our school is not offering a virtual option. They made us feel better yesterday by saying, “Don’t worry, any day that it’s above 32 degrees we’re going to let the kids eat outside” until I looked at the weather and saw every day this week it’s 20 degrees. They actually said, one of my kids’ schools said, “We would appreciate it if students would wear masks at all times including in between bites.” Which is about the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Maybe we can ask them to stop breathing in the buildings too. There’s so much confusion and so much unknown about what to do at this point.

Nationwide, amid the rise in Covid cases, some schools are opened, closed, delayed, or have transitioned back to virtual learning.

