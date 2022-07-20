CNBC Host Presses Buttigieg in Tense Clash on WH Green Energy Push: ‘How Do You Declare a Climate Crisis in the Middle of an Actual Weather Crisis?’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s feet were put to the fire on CNBC on Wednesday as he question about gas prices potentially rising again, as well as the White House’s green energy push amid heat waves affecting both the U.S. and other countries.

During an exchange with Joe Kernen, Buttigieg was pushed on President Joe Biden’s reported plan to declare a climate emergency when energy prices are on the rise and large sections of the world do not have mass air conditioning.

“There are real possibilities that people might not have air conditioning during a heat wave or in the winter, they may not have enough energy to heat their homes at this point,” Kernen said.

The CNBC host went on to say carbon mitigation efforts would be offset by other countries not making the same pushes, essentially offsetting anything the U.S. would do to cut back on carbon usage.

“Those probably aren’t really going to cut down emissions until 2030 and while we’re dealing with these, we’ve got India building coal plants, China building coal plants hand over fist and emitting and not really helping our efforts whatsoever. When wind and solar won’t power the homes in Europe, how do we not use hydrocarbons to make sure in the near term these people aren’t either freezing or dying from the heat. It seems like a real quandary,” Kernen said.

He added, “how do you declare a climate crisis in the middle of an actual weather crisis?”

“This is what a transition looks like. This is exactly the challenge we’re living through,” Buttgieg responded, adding that “we’re running out of time” when it comes to climate change and alternative sources like electric must be looked at, especially for energy transportation.

“I don’t think we should be following the lead of India and China,” he also said.

“The realities may set in Europe and we may see the downside — for example, if the president declares a climate emergency executive order, we are going to stop drilling in the outer continental shelf. We’re going to do all kinds of things that limit production of hydrocarbons at this time with the idea that by 2030 everyone is going be along with us,” Kernan shot back, arguing emissions will rise by 2030 “no matter what.”

In a back and forth, Kernen said people will “freeze and die from the heat” for something “that may not happen by 2030,” adding the world needs more carbon in the short-term.

“I’ve never known the United States to be a country that looks around the world and says, ‘what’s the lowest common denominator. Let’s do that,'” Buttigieg said.

Becky Quick also pushed Buttigieg on gas prices potentially rising again after they feel slightly in recent days, asking if the “victory lap” the White House is taking is premature and they will need to “take blame” if there is another rise.

The transportation secretary ran point for Biden, arguing he has no control over gas prices, but efforts he’s made to widen access to oil is showing “encouraging signs.”

“No one’s out here saying mission accomplished,” Buttigieg declared.

Watch above via CNBC.

