CNBC host Jim Cramer had a very enthused reaction to the November jobs report, telling his fellow hosts that President Donald Trump could cancel trade talks with China because of it.

“People don’t want to say good things and this is the best number I’ve ever seen in my life!” Cramer said Friday. “When we win the trade war … they’re gonna have to put jobs here. In the end the Chinese are going to have to put jobs here.”

“The president can walk away from the table with this number,” he continued.

“50 years … You can’t contradict these are the best numbers of our lives–you can’t!” Cramer continued. “I don’t see inflation, I don’t see recession … hate him or like him these are real numbers!”

CNBC reported the U.S. labor market added 266,000 jobs with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5% on Friday, according to Labor Department statistics released Friday.

“Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for solid job growth of 187,000 and saw the unemployment rate holding steady from October’s 3.6%. The decline in November’s jobless rate came amid a corresponding 0.1 percentage point drop in the labor force participation rate, to 63.2%.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is currently surging due to the positive news on labor front.

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC that “these are very strong numbers. These are happy numbers, these are sunny Friday numbers.”

