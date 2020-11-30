CNBC’s Jim Cramer took a swipe at President Donald Trump Monday morning on his program, saying that President-elect Joe Biden will bring about a more serious approach to the coronavirus pandemic and not think “two Regenerons” will make everything better.

Speaking about a coronavirus vaccine, Cramer began by touting optimism regarding the distribution of vaccines, which has the shortcoming of having to be stored at a below zero temperature.

The anchor then stated there would be “pretty severe” pressure to get the vaccine under the Biden administration.

“I think it’s entirely possible that you’re going get it because the pressure under the Biden administration is going to be pretty severe, maybe it’s just jaw-boning,” he stated.

Cramer then mocked Trump for taking “two Regenerons” and claiming to be all better. Regeneron is the Covid-19 therapeutic that the commander-in-chief used in recovery from his October bout with the potentially deadly contagion and is not available yet as it has not received broad FDA approval.

“David, you mentioned what is going to happen. I just think it’s more likely you’ll have a president who knows that you can’t get two Regeneron’s and be better,” Cramer concluded.

