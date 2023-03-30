CNN Airs Call From Nashville Shooter’s Friend Trying to Raise Alarm Before Shooting: ‘I Just Don’t Want It On My Conscience’

CNN obtained audio from a call made by an acquaintance of the Nashville school shooter who was attempting to alert the authorities about the shooter’s potentially suicidal behavior.

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who identified as transgender and previously attended Covenant Church School, was named as the shooter who killed three children and three adult staff members in Monday’s attack. While a motive has yet to be determined, Nashville police have said Hale was being treated for an “emotional disorder,” and news reports have revealed Hale expressed suicidal thoughts before the attack.

Averianna Patton, Hale’s former basketball teammate, was the one who received Hale’s Instagram messages where she warned that she was about die, and Patton would see it all over the news. On Thursday, CNN’s Carlos Suarez aired a call that Patton placed to the Metro Nashville Emergency Communications Center just minutes after the shooting began.

Suarez explained that Patton originally tried to call a suicide prevention hotline, but was redirected to the local sheriff’s office, and then finally to a non-emergency number.

“What’s unclear at this hour is exactly why Patton kept being passed from one department to another,” Suarez reported. “It’s quite possible that she just had very little information to pass along. She did not know the shooter’s name and did not have an address for where the shooter lived.”

From there, Suarez aired the call.

Patton: I recieved a very, very weird message from my friend or Instagram. I think it’s like a suicidal thing. I called the suicide hotline and they told me to call the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s department tells me to call you guys, so I’m just trying to see can anybody — I just don’t want it on my conscience if somebody can go check on her? Only thing I have is her Instagram. I went to school with her in middle school, but. I don’t know. No friends, no numbers or anything like that. Reciever: You don’t know her address? Patton: I don’t. I don’t have her address. Reciever: Okay, unfortunately, we can’t send anything up without an address.

