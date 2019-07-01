CNN analyst Max Boot swiped at Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham today, calling them hypocrites over President Donald Trump’s historic meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Trump met with the Kim Jong-un at the DMZ and stepped into North Korea in a historic moment. Carlson, who interviewed the president this past weekend, was present during the big meeting.

Boot said thus far President Donald Trump has clearly fallen short of what he’s sought with North Korea.

“This notion that he’s achieved something that nobody else has achieved by becoming pals with Kim Jong-Un––that’s ridiculous,” he said. “Any president could have easily gone to North Korea. Any North Korean dictator would have been happy to meet with any American president. But no previous president was willing to do that unless they had some concrete guarantees they were going to get something in return. And Trump is happy to give away America’s prestige and not get anything else in return.”

At one point Brooke Baldwin asked about the politics and how Trump’s base will react to all this.

Boot said they’ll support him no matter what, adding, “People like Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, and many others who would be excoriating a Democrat who met with Kim Jong Un and called him his best buddy and said they’re in love with this communist dictator, they would be screaming for impeachment, they would be saying this is treason, but when Donald Trump does it, it’s wonderful, he’s pursuing peace.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

