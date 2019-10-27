CNN military analyst Mark Hertling praised President Donald Trump green-lighting the operation that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but cautioned the campaign against ISIS won’t end here.

“There’s a lot of strategic targeting packages that go on against key enemies of the United States. This is a big one. Baghdadi was a high value target at the strategic level,” Hertling told CNN anchor Ana Cabrera on CNN Newsroom Sunday, who asked if this was a victory for Trump.

“The thing that’s most important, you know–the focus is on the special operators that conducted the operation–but the intelligence, CIA, DIA, other nations, specifically Iraq and the Kurdish fighters, were the ones that provided the key information which led to the tracking down of Baghdadi … they got not only great intelligence but they also got lucky,” he continued.

Cabrera then asked if the death of al-Baghdadi would alleviate any concerns about a “power vacuum” from the U.S. withdrawing from Syria.

“No, I don’t think so,” Hertling responded. “Baghdadi was certainly a high valued target but there are going to be a whole lot of other targets who have already taken his place. When you read Dabiq Magazine, the journal of ISIS, it will tell you there are already new leaders in place and this is going to continue.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]