CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd, a former Obama administration national security official, ripped Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the release of Gordon Sondland‘s testimony with details about Rudy Giuliani.

Brooke Baldwin brought up one exchange from the Gordon Sondland transcript in which he said Pompeo “rolled his eyes” during a conversation about Giuliani before saying “It’s something we have to deal with.”

Vinograd said, “To be diplomatic, this is gross negligence on behalf of the Secretary of State.”

She continued:

“This whole notion that the Secretary of State and the entire State Department should just smile and nod and support Rudy Giuliani because the president wanted them to is gaslighting. The Secretary of State, Ambassador Sondland, Kurt Volker, and everybody else had options… Secretary of State Pompeo could have raised this directly with the president, his job is uphold the Constitution, not support the president’s ego or political agenda.”

CNN legal analyst and former U.S. assistant attorney Elie Honig said that while there’s been disagreement between witnesses in the impeachment inquiry, “one thing that seems like everyone agrees on is that Rudy’s presence here was a big problem.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]