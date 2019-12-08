CNN Analyst Sam Vinograd Blasts Ted Cruz on Ukraine Claim: ‘Propagandizing for Putin’

CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd had harsh words for Sen. Ted Cruz sharing a discredited claim about Ukraine interfering in the 2016 election.

“Putin hits a home run every time Republicans further this fictional narrative,” Vinograd told anchor Ana Cabrera on CNN Newsroom Sunday night. “We have an intelligence community and guess what? It’s not based in Moscow.” Earlier Sunday, Cruz went on Meet the Press where he claimed Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election against President Donald Trump.

“Our own intel officials have warned lawmakers Russia was engaged in a campaign to frame Ukraine for 2016 election interference. But Ted Cruz and others are relying on Russia’s assessment, rather than out. That undercuts our own experts. At the same time, propagandizing for Putin really detracts from our ability to counter Russian information warfare. Putin used to have to pay bots and trolls to spread lies, now he can just count on Cruz,” she continued,

Vinograd also touched on the current U.S. relationship with North Korea as the country has ominously promised a “Christmas present” for Washington while starting up missile tests again.

“We may be seeing Kim [Jong-Un] preparing to resume these long-range tests and nuclear tests as he’s upset Trump is not giving him what he wants. His New Year’s resolution is wreak havoc if sanctions aren’t lifted,” Vinograd said.

Watch above, via CNN.

