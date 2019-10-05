CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo: Not ‘Fake News’ to Say What the President Did With Ukraine Was Wrong

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo recapped the text messages released by President Donald Trump’s diplomat in Ukraine, arguing it’s clear even Trump’s allies thought Trump’s actions toward the country was wrong.

“The idea that you have to be ‘fake news’ or an ‘enemy’ to see that what the president is asking is wrong is demonstrably false. Ukraine, Trump’s own officials–plural–all saw it for what it was and as wrong,” Cuomo said Friday on Cuomo Prime Time.

Cuomo was recapping the testimony of former Ukraine diplomat Kurt Volker, who testified before Congress this week.

“He told Congress–nothing anonymous, he was there in person, he is real and bona fide, you haven’t even heard the president badmouth him–and he gave Congress his testimony and the proof of the same, which all directed the idea of a pressure campaign for Trump’s political gain,” Cuomo said.

“The key part is Volker and a Ukraine official both making it clear they think that’s a bad idea for the country because it would be openly interfering in an American election, says Volker,” Cuomo said, recapping messages given to Congress by Volker.

“Here’s our question tonight, not the facts but the consequence: is this abuse of power enough to warrant impeachment and removal?” Cuomo asked.

Trump faces an impeachment inquiry due to a whistleblower complaint alleging he pressured Ukraine to help him win the 2020 election.

