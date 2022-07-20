CNN Anchor Confronts Senior Biden Advisor on Climate Legislation: ‘Why Are You Giving Senator Manchin a Pass?’

CNN co-anchor Alisyn Camerota confronted Senior Adviser to the President Mitch Landrieu over why the Biden administration is “giving” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) “a pass” on not supporting legislation to combat climate change.

Citing inflation concerns, Manchin has come out against climate legislation. With the Senate split 50-50, with Democrats in control because of Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote, and Republicans being against Democratic climate legislation, Democrats cannot afford to lose a single vote from any members of their party.

During Wednesday’s CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, Camerota said Manchin “doesn’t want to take any environmental action that would add to inflation but he of course is not a disinterested neutral party. He has a coal company. It’s a family company. He made half a million dollars, basically, for the past three years because of this company.”

Camerota asked if Manchin is holding climate legislation “hostage.”

Landrieu said Manchin isn’t the only one to blame as Republicans have voted against Biden’s climate agenda and that, at the end of the day, Biden is “not waiting on anybody” address the climate crisis.

Camerota asked, “Why are you giving Sen. Manchin a pass? He makes money from coal.”

“I’m sorry, I’m not giving senator Manchin a pass at all,” replied Landrieu, who reiterated that Manchin and the GOP are to blame for being against Biden’s climate agenda.

