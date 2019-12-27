CNN anchor Erica Hill — hosting The Lead today — knocked Fox Business Network over a segment last night on the Home Alone 2 edit kerfuffle.

During the segment on Bulls & Bears, Fox Business correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos said they’re “fulfilling a stereotype with this narrative” and noted how the edited version — with others scenes removed too — started airing in 2014.”

“No, it’s not a story!” she said as she clashed with the other panelists.

Hill showed part of the segment this afternoon and remarked, “Don’t let the facts get in the way there, huh?… The Fox reporter on that panel, she is trying so hard to say, can we just look at the facts and what happened here and not try to fit some crazy conspiracy narrative, and they’re having none of it. It’s remarkable. And yet it’s not.”

Washington Post correspondent Philip Bump agreed and said, “This is how it works. The way it works is Donald Trump powers his politics on aggrievement, and any incident of aggrievement, however real, is seized upon by his base and his supporters including those at Fox News. Fox News amplifies things they see on social media, Fox News pushes it out there. Other people see it and it spreads outward from there, it goes to the president, this is how it works.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

