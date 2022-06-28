CNN Analysts Horrified By ‘Tyrant’ Trump: ‘He Tried to Strangle His Secret Service Agent!’

Testimony from former White House official Cassidy Hutchinson left CNN’s team in absolute shock, especially the accusation that former President Donald Trump got into a physical altercation with the head of his Secret Service detail, Robert Engel.

According to Hutchinson, Trump lunged at Engel after his January 6 rally and physically tried taking control of the steering wheel after Engel informed him they would not be going to the Capitol. Hutchinson testified that Trump had planned on going to the Capitol with supporters, even after being informed by security officials that numerous people attending the rally were carrying AR-15s and other weapons.

During a break in the hearing, CNN’s Jake Tapper called the testimony “devastating” and “a portrait of a president who was completely and utterly out of control and without question knew of the danger of his supporters.”

“This was obscene,” Tapper added.

CNN’s Jaime Gangel called the revelations “worse than we ever imagined.”

“He tried to strangle his secret service agent!” Jeffrey Toobin said moments later. “If someone had told you that 15 minutes before this hearing started, you would have said, you watch too many movies. I mean, the scene is so much worse and so much crazier than any of us thought, and the number of criminal offenses that Donald Trump may have committed over the course of January 6th just got a lot longer, including assault on a secret service agent.”

Carrie Cordero suggested the subcommittee investigating the Capitol riot have now made it easier for White House officials to possible be charged with seditious conspiracy, given the alleged plan to visit the Capitol and the knowledge of weapons in the crowd.

I think what the committee has done with today’s hearing is they have taken it closer and closer to seditious conspiracy. We’ve seen the Oath Keepers charged, the people who charged the Capitol, with seditious conspiracy, we’ve seen proud boys charged with seditious conspiracy. The question has always been, would they tie the violence to the people in the White House organizing the day?

Chris Wallace was equally shocked by the alleged attack on Engel, saying the image of Trump lunging at his own Secret Service agent will be the biggest takeaway from the bombshell hearing.

What people are going to take away from this is that image inside The Beast which is what they call the presidential limousine, inside the beast when trump gets in, after the rally, and thinks he’s going to capitol hill to be with the marchers and his Secret Service — it’s not just any secret service person. It’s the head of the presidential detail, Bobby Engel, says, no, we’re going to the white house. The president of the united States, I assume he’s sitting in the backseat, reaches forward, tries to grab the steering wheel, and when the secret service head takes his hand away, he reaches with his other hand for the guy’s throat.

“That’s an image you’re never going to forget,” the former Fox News host said.

Cordero concluded by describing Trump’s behavior as “the acts of a tyrant.”

Watch above via CNN.

