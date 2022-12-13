CNN and MSNBC, But Not Fox News, Carry Ceremony of Biden Signing Law Protecting Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages

Tuesday marked a historic day as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, codifying federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, into law.

Yet Fox News didn’t carry Biden’s remarks or him signing the bill, while CNN and MSNBC did.

“Today’s a good day!” declared Biden during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. “A day America takes a vital step toward equality. Toward liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone. Everyone! Creating a nation to nation where decency, dignity and love are recognized, honored and protected.”

Biden referenced his 2012 appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press when he, then as vice president, expressed support for same-sex marriage.

“Look, I just think that the good news is that as more and more Americans come to understand what this is all about is a simple proposition: who do you love? Who do you love? And will you be loyal to the person you love?” he said. “And that’s what people are finding out is what all marriages at their root are about, whether they’re marriages of lesbians or gay men or heterosexuals.”

“I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men and women marrying women and heterosexual men and women marrying men and women are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties and, quite frankly, I don’t see much of a distinction beyond that,” he added.

During his speech on the South Lawn, Biden celebrated the bill, which comes several years after the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is law of the land.

“Today, I sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law, deciding whether to marry, who to marry, is one of the most profound decisions a person can make,” he said.

“And as I’ve said before and some of you might remember, on a certain TV show, 10 years ago, I got in trouble, marriage, I mean this with all my heart, marriage is a simple proposition, who do you love? And will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that,” continued Biden. “And the law recognized that everyone should have the right to answer those questions for themselves, without the government interference.”

Immediately after Biden signed the bill, Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” played.

