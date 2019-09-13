CNN is getting its second debate of the Democratic primary campaign.

The network announced, via release Friday afternoon, that it will host the next debate on Oct. 15 in partnership with The New York Times. Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will moderate, along with Times national editor Mark Lacey.

The release notes that the debate will take place on Oct. 15 with the “possibility” of a second night being added. As of now, 11 candidates have qualified by boasting 130,000 unique donors plus two percent in four qualifying polls. Notably, billionaire Tom Steyer joins the 10 candidates who debated Thursday night; former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

CNN previously hosted the second debate of the campaign — a two-night event in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

