CNN Cites Progressive Group’s ‘Retire Breyer’ Mobile Billboard in Discussing Reasons for Breyer Retirement

The huge news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will be retiring at the end of this term has shaken up the political and media worlds, and in their reporting CNN has repeatedly suggested a big factor in his decision was pressure from progressive groups.

CNN justice correspondent Jessica Schneider appeared on air in at least three segments in the hours following the initial breaking report from NBC News reporter Pete Williams. In each of those reports, she highlighted progressive groups pushing for Breyer to leave.

“It is clear that the court’s future is really his main reason for leaving,” said Schneider when speaking to host Ana Cabrera.

“He has spoken extensively, particularly over the past year and has even written a book that was released in September. And in those speeches, in his book, he expressed concern that the public views the court as political and he talks about how that perception could really erode faith in the court,” she said.

Citing Breyer’s political background, Schneider said he “understands this relentless, over the past year, progressive pressure on him to step down.”

“In fact, the Progressive group Demand Justice just last spring, they paraded a mobile billboard past the Supreme Court with the simple words ‘Breyer Retire’ trying to get their message out there,” she said. “So there has been this persistent pressure for Breyer to leave well before the midterms when at this point Democrats would presumably still be firmly in control of this nomination and hearing process for the next justice.”

The mobile billboard Schneider referred to made some news at the time, particularly on social media.

Pressure on Breyer has been extensive from the left since the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the 2020 election.

