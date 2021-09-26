CNN Commentator Scott Jennings Slams Trump for Trying to ‘Sabotage Another Republican in Georgia’: He Needs to Advance the Party Instead of His ‘Personal Emotional Problems’

CNN commentator Scott Jennings slammed former President Donald Trump for his comments at a rally in Georgia Saturday, accusing him of attempting to “sabotage another Republican in Georgia” because he still held a grudge over losing the 2020 election in that state.

Jennings, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush, made his remarks in response to Trump’s verbal attacks on Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), a fellow Republican but one who had refused to support Trump’s baseless election fraud claims and attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

At the rally, Trump mentioned Kemp’s 2018 Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, and said “having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know the truth. Might very well be better.”

CNN Newsroom anchor Pamela Brown played the video clip of Trump and asked Jennings for his reaction. “What does that say that he has such a personal grievance against the Republican that — stood up for the election which was fair and free that he wants a Democrat to take his job?” she asked. (Brown’s voice was slightly hoarse because she was recovering from a cold, as she had revealed earlier in the broadcast.)

Jennings replied that he had been on a road trip driving through that area of Georgia this weekend and was stuck in traffic so he “had time to ruminate on this,” recalling how back in January, Trump had depressed turnout for the Georgia Senate runoffs by saying there was voter fraud. As a result, said Jennings, Georgia Republicans didn’t vote “and now we have [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer in charge of the Senate.”

“I sort of get the feeling that Donald Trump is so personally embarrassed that a Republican presidential candidate, which he was, lost Georgia, that he doesn’t want anyone else to win there either,” said Jennings. ”

Trump’s attacks on Kemp were “just terrible,” he continued, saying that he had received text messages from Georgia Republicans who were upset about it, because most of them believed that he had done “a pretty good job.”

“For him to try to sabotage another Republican in Georgia the way he sabotaged our two Republican senators is outrageous,” said Jennings. “People ought to take note of it, that if you’re going to try to be the head of a political party, you gotta be for the advancement of that party, which more than just the advancement of your own personal emotional problems.”

“Donald Trump’s not helping,” he concluded.

“Donald Trump’s not helping, in your view, and he’s certainly not going away any time soon it appears,” said Brown.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

