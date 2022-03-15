CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Scott McLean offered their sympathies to Pierre Zakrzewski’s colleagues and loved ones as they talked about the Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine.

Cooper and McLean were speaking in Ukraine on Tuesday when they brought up the news that Zakrzewski died from the same attack that wounded Fox reporter Benjamin Hall and killed Oleksandra Kuvshynova, the Ukrainian producer who was working with their team.

Zakrzewski’s death drew grief from many in the news business, and McLean reflected on his personal experience with Zakrzewski when they met in Kyiv 2 years ago.

I can tell you, he was extremely popular in the industry. It’s a pretty small industry, especially on the road with international journalists. Everybody seemed to know him. I don’t usually drink a lot when I’m on the road because we’re busy, but I can tell you on our last night — I have a picture with him — and we were three sheets to the wind because he was just a lovely guy to hang out with, and we were just having a riot hanging out with the Fox guys.

McLean spoke of Zakrzewski’s passion for his job before saying “Obviously, this is a tragedy, and it seems like he’s universally loved in this industry.”

“I can tell you from my brief experience with him, he was just a really lovely guy to be around,” McLean reiterated.

“Our thoughts are with his family and all his colleagues at Fox News,” Cooper seconded.

Watch above, via CNN.

