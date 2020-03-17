If you were watching CNN this morning and thought “wait, was that Shrek?” no you weren’t having a fever dream, that really happened.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received serious criticism for his leadership amid the worldwide pandemic. CNN’s Phil Black reported Tuesday morning that the UK was “implementing almost no restrictions” like many other nations, but now they’re “suddenly” shifting to take stronger action.

During one address, Johnson said, “Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

Black’s report noted the online mockery and apparent comparisons to the scene in Shrek where Lord Farquaad declares, “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.”

And yes, CNN showed that clip on the air. You can watch the full report above.

