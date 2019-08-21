A CNN panel discussion grew tense after a comment in which one analyst equated remarks from “The Squad” of four freshman congresswoman to those of President Donald Trump.

During a debate on CNN’s The Lead Wednesday, Medhi Hasan — a journalist who hosts a podcast for The Intercept — took exception to a remark from conservative commentator Mary Katherine Ham.

“Like Trump, they do things that are worth criticizing,” Ham said of the four congresswomen.

“Not ‘like Trump,'” Hasan said.

“No no, like Trump,” Ham said.

“Like Trump, they’ve made openly white nationalist, anti-Semitic, anti-black, racist?” Hasan said. “Come on! Let’s not do a both sides here!”

“At least one of the squad has engaged in frequent anti-Semitic statements that play on all of these old school tropes,” Ham replied — seemingly referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Hasan stood firm on his stance that Omar’s previous comments do not compare to Trump’s.

“Not one of them has said on the level of what he said today,” Hasan said. “They’ve made comments that played on this. One of them apologized for it. None of them have said anything equivalent to what Trump said over the years, or today. Let’s not minimize Trump’s open racism.”

Ham replied, “Let’s not minimize other people’s racism.”

Watch above, via CNN.

