CNN Dumps Giuliani Adviser Just As He Launches Into Claims of ‘Biden’s Foreign Corruption’

CNN host Abby Phillip cut off Rudy Giuliani’s political adviser Ted Goodman on Tuesday as he spoke about the allegations of foreign corruption against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Asked by Phillip on CNN Primetime whether Giuliani was concerned he might face additional federal charges related to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Goodman said:

I can’t speak to what the mayor is thinking inside of his head here. What I can tell you, he knows everything he’s done is legal and by the book. He’s been proven right time and time again, whether it was the Democrat Russian collusion hoax, right? Whether it was Hunter Biden’s laptop or Joe Biden’s foreign corruption. Time and time again–

Phillip interrupted, “Alright, Mr. Goodman. Mr. Goodman, thank you very much for your time. Mr. Goodman, thank you very much for your time. Thank you very much for your time tonight.”

The CNN host then cut Goodman off mid-word before he could even say goodbye, before moving swiftly on to the next guests.

Earlier this month, Goodman got into a heated debate with CNN host Laura Coates, repeatedly interrupting and shouting at her following Trump’s arraignment in Washington, D.C.

Watch above via CNN.

