CNN Guest Celebrates Post-Trump ‘Screwball’ George Santos and Gas Stove Hysteria: ‘Return to Normalcy’ for D.C.

Alex Burns of the New York Times said hearing lawmakers argue about gas stoves and the lies of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is a sign things are returning to normal in Washington.

In a world where former President Donald Trump is not driving every news cycle, Burns argued it is a win for the republic if the country is back to talking about relatively benign topics. That included matters such as Santos and unfounded fears all gas-burning stoves will soon be banned.

Burns joined Friday’s CNN Tonight with host Laura Coates to share his optimism the country is headed in the right direction.

“So, Laura, I’m going to speak some truth to the American people here,” Burns said to Coates, who joked many on the right took a stand for their gas stoves this past week amid unfounded fears the White House wanted to ban them. “How many times over the last five years have you heard people say, ‘I wish life could just get back to normal,’ right? The Trump years were so chaotic.”

Burns said in recent years, Americans have seen Covid deaths, economic uncertainty, and Trump.

“This is normal,” he said of current scandals. “This sort of firestorm about a preposterous, off-hand comment. Stuff buried in a report by some federal agency nobody has ever heard of before. It rockets around social media onto real media, and all of a sudden the president is responding to it. We remember when Barack Obama was going to come and take your light bulb, right? That was not that long ago.”

Burns said he did not want to “trivialize” the magnitude of Santos lying to get elected, but said, “The idea we’re fixating on this screwball character who is clearly way out of his depth that is also a return to normalcy in its own way.”

Watch above, via CNN.

