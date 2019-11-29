CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley predicted public support will collapse for President Donald Trump as the impeachment process continues.

“When you have 50% of the country wanting you, not just impeached, but removed from office and the game hasn’t even gotten fast yet. I think once the vote is taken by Congress to impeach him and he’s wearing the ‘I’ on his chest, you’re going to see that movement grow even more. It tells you he doesn’t have a lot of friends, he’s a base politician. He doesn’t know how to turn this around,” Brinkley told anchor John Avlon on New Day Friday morning.

Avlon pointed to the successful campaigns of two presidents who followed presidents who faced impeachment proceedings.

“Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush didn’t explicitly campaign on impeachment,” Avlon said. “But in both cases the opposition party won the presidency. What does that tell you about the right way to run the campaign even in a situation where you could have a president impeached and running for re-election?”

“I think the Democrats might want to look at the way Jimmy Carter pulled off victory. He took the high road. He ran on saying I will never tell a lie to you. He didn’t have to say the others lied. Just I’m clean governance. I see Pete Buttigieg trying to wave in that kind of way. But it’s hard to do when you’re campaigning for president and every reporter is asking you what do you think about the impeachment hearing of the day,” Brinkley responded.

Watch above, via CNN.

