CNN Host to Rand Paul: Are You in a ‘Butt-Kissing Contest’ With Liz Cheney to Please Trump?

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar on Thursday asked a question that might be on the top of your mind if you’ve been watching the odd feud between two Republican lawmakers: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Is this just a “butt-kissing contest” to please President Donald Trump?

Keilar interviewed Paul on CNN and asked about his brutal Twitter spat with Cheney, which centers around the ouster of Trump’s hawkish national security adviser John Bolton — a development celebrated by Paul.

Paul tore into Cheney in his CNN appearance, accusing her and Dick Cheney — her father — of being longtime “Never Trumpers.

“They hate President Trump’s foreign policy, they want to stay in Afghanistan forever,” Paul said. “They’re apologizing for John Bolton, they love John Bolton. Really, they’re part of this foreign policy swamp that has been trying to undermine President Trump.”

“The main aspects of President Trump’s American first foreign policy, the Cheney’s are dead set against it,” Paul said. “They are Never Trumpers.”

Keilar said that Paul has also been critical of the president — before noting that both Paul and Cheney have been thirstily tagging Trump in their tweets.

“Do you worry this is devolving a bit into this butt-kissing contest that’s a little unbecoming of two members of Congress?” Keilar asked.

Paul ignored that question, instead criticizing a lack of direction in the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.

Like clockwork, just 20 minutes after Keilar’s question, Cheney delivered another kiss:

Hi @RandPaul I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5% in Iowa. No surprise since your motto seems to be “Terrorists First, America Second.” Here’s a TBT courtesy of @realDonaldTrump. No truer words were ever spoken https://t.co/7MIM31ZuKl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019

