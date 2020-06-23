CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Dana Bash held a lengthy segment on attempts from President Donald Trump’s supporters to defend his recent remarks on coronavirus testing.

The hosts spoke Tuesday about the ongoing controversy over Trump stating he told advisers to “slow the testing down please”, a comment he doubled down on after the White House claimed he was joking. Trump has now seen his words contradicted by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Keilar noted that this comes a day after she battled Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh when he said she had no sense of humor to understand Trump’s comments.

“It’s not funny, right?” Keilar asked Bash. “We’re talking about something that has killed so many people and that has totally upended life for millions and millions of Americans.”

Bash agreed the exchange with Murtaugh was “absurd,” especially now that Trump has said that he wasn’t kidding about slowing down tests.

You have to have a little bit of sympathy for the campaign staffers who try as hard as they can to clean up for their boss, and then their boss undercuts their attempt to protect him. It’s just mind blowing…This is about people’s lives. This is about people dying. And the fact that the president doesn’t want to know the best way to help people, to prevent people from dying, because he thinks that it is bad to have those numbers up…It is almost hard to wrap your mind around.

“It’s also just such a losing battle because you can’t fight the reality that is the coronavirus,” Keilar said afterwards. This led to her and Bash explaining how everything that happened with Trump’s Tulsa rally proves their point “he cannot ignore the reality.”

After discussing whether the Trump administration is “trying to ignore” the recent Covid-19 spikes around the country lately, Keilar wrapped up the segment with “putting the lives of your voters at risk doesn’t seem like a very great strategy.”

Watch above, via CNN.

