CNN Hosts Laugh at and Mock Candace Owens: She’s a ‘Kook!’

CNN senior White House correspondent Phil Mattingly, who filled in for John King on Inside Politics, chuckled after mentioning pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens’ name as fellow White House correspondent John Harwood called her a “kook.”

Last week, Owens interviewed Trump, who expressed support for the coronavirus vaccine while Owens didn’t.

“Candace Owens,” said Mattingly, who laughed out loud and then said, “I chuckle because–”

“I appreciate the idea that Trump can’t do his own research on the internet because he’s not on the internet,” he continued. “But I also appreciate the idea that scientists are doing research in labs that actually finds cures to things.”

Mattingly asked Harwood for his “read on what this means for President Trump in terms of this current posture he’s had on the vaccine in the last couple days.”

Mattingly responded:

First of all, it’s never too late to make a difficult situation better and so I think the country should be grateful that President Trump said the things that he said which, as you noted, were science-based. When you do that with a certain segment of the Republican Party you’re going to get a negative reaction. Candace Owens is a kook and so she gave a kooky reaction to what the president said. That’s not surprising. We hear it all the time. But I think the more significant thing was not her reaction but the fact that Donald Trump said something that was positive for dealing with the pandemic.

