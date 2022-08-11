CNN Interviews Trump Die-Hards Outside Mar-a-Lago After Raid Who Insist He’s Innocent: ‘He’s Never Lied About Anything!’

CNN’s Randi Kaye spoke to Donald Trump’s supporters gathered outside of his Mar-a-Lago estate who were resolute in their belief that the former president is being targeted by law enforcement.

Trump supporters have been swarming around Mar-a-Lago since Monday to protest the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at Trump’s residence. CNN conducted a report on the surge of violent, anti-government rhetoric since the raid, and Kaye spoke to several Trump fans who were quite open with their anger and passion.

“They don’t want the truth. That is the bottom line, they don’t want the truth,” one woman told Kaye. “They are scared to death of Donald Trump.”

“It’s just a show. This is like maybe impeachment number four here for Trump. That is all it is,” said another Trump supporter. “They didn’t get it the first time, the Russian thing. They didn’t get it the second time with Ukraine. They didn’t get it the third time with January 6…It is all for a show to make Trump so he cannot run again.”

“I know there is no real reason [for the raid],” another woman told Kaye. “I know it in my heart, in my spirit, he has never lied about anything!”

Kaye continued the package by explaining that many of the Trump supporters she spoke to accused the FBI and Justice Department of corruption, even after she pointed out that FBI Director Chris Wray was appointed by the former president. Kaye also reported that Hillary Clinton’s email scandal frequently came up even though the raid reportedly happened in order to account for the boxes of classified materials that Trump took with him when he left the White House.

Watch above, via CNN.

