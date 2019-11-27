CNN’s Brooke Baldwin spoke with her panel this afternoon about a new report from The New York Times that President Donald Trump was briefed on the whistleblower complaint in late August before ultimately lifting the Ukraine aid in September.

“Let’s says you’re speeding in you car and a cop pulled you over and said, “I’m giving you a ticket.’ You try to slide him $100 bill. A bribe. And the cop said, ‘This is a bribe. You’re trying to bribe me I charge you with bribery,'” CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said. “And now that you’re caught… you say, ‘No, no, no. No bribe. I want nothing. No deal, no exchange. I wasn’t trying to bribe.’ That statement is irrelevant, it’s meaningless.”

He said that “I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo” is a pointless thing to claim vindication on, given the timeline.

Baldwin said that main defense of “I knew nothing” is “dead” now.

“I know it fits nicely on a bumper sticker, I know it can be chanted at a raily but it is nonsense. Anyone puts that defense forward should be laughed at, ridiculed, and scorned. It is counterfactual, it’s a lie,” Honig added.

