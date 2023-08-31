CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig Pokes a Crucial Hole in Letitia James’ Civil Case Against Trump: ‘You Don’t Have A Victim’

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig noted a crucial weakness in New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ legal case against former President Donald Trump.

The civil suit against Trump claims that the Trump organization grossly inflated his net worth by over $2 billion. Trump himself faces four criminal indictments in four different jurisdictions related to his handling of classified material and election interference.

Moreover, Trump himself has claimed in testimony that he was not involved in the financial statements from the organization.

“This is a big case, it’s a big civil case involving hundreds of millions of dollars. But it’s also the fifth most important case Trump is facing right now after the four criminal cases,” Honig said to CNN host Phil Mattingly. “That deposition is really interesting.”

He added, “Trump argues, ‘Because of the Trump name, I could have even claimed it was double or triple the value.’ There’s no question he inflated the assets.”

“But the problem with the case is no one really got defrauded because the banks on the other end, the banks who were making those lines, they decided we’re going to make these loans and they got repaid with interest and they made profits,” Honig noted. “That’s why it wasn’t charged criminally. Technically, is it fraud, yes, but you don’t have a victim, which makes it less appealing as a criminal case.”

