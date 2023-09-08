CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig Reveals ‘Tactical Advantage’ Trump Will Have Amidst ‘Chaos’ of Georgia Trial

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig revealed a “tactical advantage” former President Donald Trump will have in his upcoming trial in Georgia during a segment previewing the release of the grand jury’s full report later on Friday.

Honig prefaced the conversation by explaining that “anytime you indict 19 defendants, you’re gonna have a degree of chaos” because “every defendant has their own self-interest” and “they’re all pulling in different directions.”

He then acknowledged that two lawyers indicted for their respective roles in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, have “invoked their speedy trial rights, meaning their trial now has to start before November of this year.”

Powell and Chesebro will be tried together against their will, having filed motions to sever their cases but getting denied. Honig went on to note that prosecutors want to try all 17 of the other defendants in the case together as well, but that the judge is “‘very skeptical'” of that theory.

“It looks like he’s going to split them out,” speculated the former federal prosecutor, who then opined on Trump’s upper hand at trial.

“Nice tactical advantage here, by the way, for Trump and whoever goes second [after Powell and Chesebro] because they get to sit back, watch that first trial, pick up all sorts of pointers about the government’s strategy,” commented Honig.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Scott McAfee called the plan to have all 19 defendants stand trial in October was “unrealistic.” Trump and his co-defendants were indicted in mid-August on 41 counts under Georgia’s RICO Act.

