CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen noted on Friday morning that the uptick in the U.S.’s coronavirus case count can be attributed to people failing to abide by CDC guidelines — adding that every time President Donald Trump makes fun of someone for wearing a mask “he has blood on his hands.”

“Isn’t it ironic that the reason for the uptick is because people are not wearing masks the way they’re supposed to,” Cohen told CNN host Ana Cabrera. “So when we hear our president make fun of someone for wearing a mask, our president has blood on his hands.”

Cohen noted that wearing masks is saving lives amid the pandemic and that it shouldn’t be treated as a joke before mocking the president for acting like a “third-grade schoolboy.”

“Let’s take a look at the numbers that show what will happen if Americans don’t take the steps that they need to,” Cohen added. “Current deaths from the pandemic to date in the U.S., nearly 187,000. Projected by January, if we keep doing what we’re doing is 410,000. So more than a doubling in just a matter of months. Even if we do, what we have been doing.”

Cohen also revealed that there has been pressure from the Trump administration to find a vaccine for the coronavirus before election day and explained why rushing a treatment has the potential to be dangerous.

“If there’s pressure to get a vaccine out, that actually ends up harming people by November 3rd, that would be terrible,” she said. “It would be terrible for this vaccine and it would leave an indelible mark for generations to come that we are rushing vaccines and people will then be hesitant to get other vaccines. So having any kind of a false deadline means election day, having any kind of a false deadline is really detrimental to public health.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]