CNN: Mick Mulvaney on ‘Shaky Ground’ Over Fallout from Whistleblower Complaint

CNN is reporting that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is on “shaky ground” and at risk of losing his job over the ongoing fallout from a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump.

Sources tell CNN’s Dana Bash and Pamela Brown that Trump and others are frustrated with Mulvaney “did not have a strategy for defending and explaining the contents” of both the whistleblower complaint and a summary of Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president.

“One of the sources says it’s not just the President, but also widespread frustration in the White House about the lack of a response plan to deal with the fallout after the release of the whistleblower complaint ignited more controversy surrounding the President. The sources say Mulvaney is taking the heat for that.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called CNN’s story “manufactured palace intrigue” in a statement.

Sources also cautioned to CNN that Trump may not fire Mulvaney anytime soon due to the tumultuous week the president has seen. Just weeks earlier, Trump also fired John Bolton abruptly over disagreements on foreign policy.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond summarized the story to anchor Wolf Blitzer Saturday evening. Blitzer was hosting special coverage in the wake of the House opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump earlier this week.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com