CNN put a renewed focus on President Donald Trump’s golfing habits this week, after the president went out to play some rounds as Hurricane Dorian approached the United States.

On Tuesday, CNN’s New Day aired a searing montage showing Trump repeatedly attacking Barack Obama in 2016 for golfing during his presidency. These were accompanied by Trump’s repeated campaign promises that he wouldn’t have much time, if any, to golf if he were elected president.

While the president has skipped a trip to Poland in order to monitor Dorian’s approach, critics have questioned his level of preparedness since he spent the Labor Day weekend at his Virginia golf course. Trump tweeted hundreds of times over the weekend, spending the bulk of his focus attacking his enemies and bashing journalists for fact-checking the false information he pushed about Dorian.

CNN’s Tuesday montage comes after Anderson Cooper took a skeptical tone on Monday night speaking to CNN’s Pamela Brown about how Trump was supposedly briefed on Dorian while hitting the links. Brown noted that Trump “clearly doesn’t care about the optics” of this moment, and that he has spent more than 200 days at one of his own properties since assuming office.

Watch above, via CNN.

