CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem doubled down on Thursday on her Dec. 27 tweet saying that she “was too kind” to call former President Donald Trump “the leader of a terror movement who uses violence or threat of it as an extension of politics.”

The tweet included an Atlantic piece written last year by Kayyem headlined “How MAGA Extremism Ends.”

As we gear up for 1/6 anniversary coverage, reposting my take then. Many criticized this for calling Trump the leader of a terror movement who uses violence or threat of it as an extension of politics. After a year, I think I was too kind. @TheAtlantic https://t.co/E0z1ePuZsF — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) December 27, 2021

“If you think you were too kind to call him extremist leader then, what do you call him now?” New Day fill-in co-host John Avlon asked Kayyem.

“He continues to be the leader of an organization that uses violence or the threat of violence to disrupt democratic processes. That is terrorism,” she responded. “And I think we tend to focus on different pieces of the post-Jan. 6th world.”

Kayyem explained:

So we have election systems and states and the fights over states and voting rights. We then have the investigation, the January 6th, and then all the cases going on against people who were in the Capitol. But I think we sometimes forget that what sort of connects everything is violence and the threat of violence that now animates so much of our political discourse coming from Republican leadership, from right-wing media. And it’s not just, you know, sort of random violence. It is targeted against secretaries of state, against various congresspeople, of course. We even see it percolate into the Covid space, against attacks or language against leaders. And so it’s that acceptance of violence, the threat of violence, as part of a political agenda that I think I underestimated on Jan. 6.

Watch above, via CNN.

