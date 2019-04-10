CNN New Day Mocks ‘Vice President Sean Hannity’ and His ‘Hold on Members of Congress and on the President’

The panel on CNN’s New Day took some jabs at President Donald Trump’s well-documented friendship with Fox New host Sean Hannity on Wednesday. Politico’s Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer were discussing their new book, Hill to Die On.

“Let’s talk about the vice president, Sean Hannity,” anchor Alisyn Camerota started things off with. “It is fascinating, in your book, how often he’s involved in policy conference calls.”

“Yeah, that was one of the stunning things throughout the book that we detailed is him being on conference calls with Republicans, with the president around health care. We still have members of Congress leaving private meetings where they are deciding what they are going to do on major issues and the first call is Sean Hannity,” Palmer explained.

“That they make or he calls them,” Camerota asked.

“Both ways. During the shutdown, [Rep.] Jim Jordan was in almost constant contact with Sean Hannity. This isn’t a criticism of them. It shows Sean Hannity’s hold on members of Congress and on the president,” Sherman said.

“Senate-confirmed Sean Hannity, by the way. Jake, Anna, stick around. We are not done with you yet,” CNN’s John Berman said.

Watch above, via CNN.

