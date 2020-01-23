Overlooked in predictable praise of his legal defense team during Wednesday’s press conference before departing Davos, Switzerland President Donald Trump made a comment that lays at the heart of the ongoing debate about whether or not the Senate is conducting a fair trial with complete evidence and witnesses. Or as CNN New Day co-anchor John Berman noted, the president said “the quiet part loud.”

Berman opened the segment by first noting how Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer believes Democrats are making gains in their push to get Senate Republicans to support hearing from witnesses and get documents that they don’t have. Berman then translated Schumer’s comment as “documents that apparently the president of the United States is now bragging that he does have. And isn’t giving over.”

“The president saying the quiet part out loud again,” Berman added, before running the clip of Trump commenting on the Senate impeachment trial.”

Trump said during the press conference “we’re doing very well. I got to watch enough. I thought our team did a very good job. But honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”

“Exactly!” Berman exclaimed, followed by co-anchor Alisyn Camerota chiming in “that’s the point!” Berman then, ostensibly speaking directly to President Trump, added: “you have the material and they don’t.”

What follows is a thoughtful conversation with CNN contributors John Avlon and Joe Lockhart, each of whom is no fan of President Trump, though their logic and critical thinking on display belie any reasonable charge of bias.

