CNN Notes Hunter Biden’s ‘Really Fascinating’ Strategy Shift in Taking Ownership of His Laptop Data for New Legal Offensive

CNN This Morning took notice of Hunter Biden’s change in strategy with his lawsuit threats and demands for legal investigations into those who’ve disseminated the contents of his purported laptop.

Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon spoke with Evan Perez on Thursday about the news that President Joe Biden’s son is lawyering up and calling for probes into those he accuses of illicitly accessing his personal materials through the laptop.

The president’s son is threatening a defamation lawsuit against Fox News, plus legal action toward former computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, Rudy Giuliani, and other Donald Trump allies who allegedly violated his rights by accessing and using the laptop data against his father.

As the subject came up on CNN, Lemon called it “quite the tone shift” for Hunter, and Perez explained that he’s “trying to turn the tables on the people who really have been attacking him over the last couple of years.” Harlow got in on this by calling the development “really fascinating,” especially since this is the first time that Hunter’s legal team acknowledged it was his personal data found on the laptop.

“Yeah. That’s a really — certainly, the biggest thing we’ve noticed,” Perez said. “For a couple years now, Hunter and his lawyers have basically tried to not comment at all on these stories, and what they’re trying to do now is say these people have actually broken the law. As you know, [Hunter’s] under criminal investigation by the Justice Department, so this allows him to fight on another stage.”

Watch above via CNN.

